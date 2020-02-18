Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team jolts Verona

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sarah Cullinan scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Amayah Melbourne had eight points and eight rebounds to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 37-30 home win over Verona on Feb. 11.

Michaila Dowd had seven points and five rebounds, Elettra Giantomenico had five points and three rebounds, and Haleigh Pine had three points, five steals and three rebounds. Olivia Carbonell added two points.

The Rdgers fell to West Essex, 37-23, Feb. 13 at home to move to a 9-11 record. Pine had nine points and five rebounds, Dowd had four points and 10 rebounds and Giantomeco hit a three-pointer.

Glen Ridge is the No. 3 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and will host No. 14 Dayton on March 2. The winner will face either No. 6 Shabazz or No. 11 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals on March 4. New Providence is the top seed and Weehawken is the No. 2 seed.