Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team splits pair to move to 12-9

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Arts and lost to West Essex, both on the road, to move to a 12-9 record on the season.

Sam Trunley had 22 points and 12 rebounds to power the Ridgers to a 65-51 win over Arts on Feb. 11. Bryan Moussako had 14 points, Carter Koenig had eight points and four rebounds, Joe DeLuca also had eight points and Aiden Connaghan had six points as the Ridgers snapped a three-game losing streak. Michael Cifelli had two points and five rebounds and Ryan O’Neil had four points.

Glen Ridge fell to West Essex, 62-47, Feb. 13 in North Caldwell.

The Ridgers are the No. 5 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and will host No. 12 seed Weequahic on March 2. The winner will face either No. 4 Brearley or No. 13 Weehawken in the quarterfinals on March 4. The top seed is Dunellen.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. West Essex, Feb. 13