Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team seeks state tourney success

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team hopes to make a good run in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers, seeded fifth, will host No. 12 seed Weequahic on March 2 at 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Brearley or No. 13 seed Weehawken in the quarterfinals on March 4.

Glen Ridge defeated Caldwell and Cristo Rey in consecutive games to improve to 14-9 on the season.

Sam Trunley had 30 points and six rebounds and Bryan Moussako had 10 points in the 52-46 home win over Caldwell on Feb.19. Carter Koenig had six points and Michael Cifelli had five as GRHS avenged a 45-20 loss to Caldwell on Jan. 9.

Trunley had 17 points and seven rebounds, Koenig had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists and Moussako had 13 points and four assists in the 67-39 home win over Cristo Rey on Feb. 20. Aiden Connaghan had 10 points, Joe DeLuca had five, Ryan O’Neil had three points and seven rebounds and Andrew Snyder had two points.