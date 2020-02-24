Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team tops Nutley as state tourney looms

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated a strong Nutley team, 50-46, Feb. 20 in Nutley to move to 11-11 on the season.

Elettra Giantomenico had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Michaila Dowd had nine points and seven rebounds and Amaya Melbourne had nine points and five rebounds for the Ridgers, who avenged a 48-27 loss to Nutley on Jan. 21 at GRHS. Nutley moved to 18-7. In its previous game, Nutley lost to West Orange, 43-41, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 15, a loss that ended Nutley’s 13-game winning streak.

In previous action, Glen Ridge defeated Brearley, 46-38, Feb. 18 at Brearley in Kenilworth. Melbourne had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Giantomenico netted 12 points, Dowd posted nine points and nine rebounds, Sarah Cullinan notched six points and five rebounds, Jillian Goffe had three points, and Hailey Pine and Macy Weber each had two points.

The Ridgers hope to make a strong run in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. GRHS, seeded third, will host No. 14 seed Dayton on March 2 at 5 p.m. The winner will face either No. 6 Shabazz or No. 11 Ridgefield in the quarterfinals on March 4. New Providence is the No. 1 seed and Weehawken is the No. 2 seed.