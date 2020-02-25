Glen Ridge HS indoor track and field teams give good efforts at sectional

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state championships on Feb. 21 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The boys had two top-six finishes. Nicholas Ruggiero took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.88 and Matthew Gomez took fourth place in the 800-meter run.

Ruggiero and Gomez qualified for the Group 1 state championships on Feb. 29 at the Bennett Center. The Group meet consists of the top-six finishers in each event from the sectionals.

Ruggiero also took eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 54.89, while Hayden Sweet was 16th in 57.47 and George Kilgen was 23rd in 1:01.01. In the 800, Michael Liotta was 19th in 2:25.77. In the 1,600-meter run, Alex Van Weyenberge was 15th in 5:19.66, Charles Marsden was 17th in 5:26.54, and Evan Rossi was 18th in 5:30.89. Ojas Kalra was 14th in the 3,200-meter run in 11:34.60. William Walker took 13th in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.09. In the shot put, Chris Mtzak was 12th at 33 feet-10 inches and Tyler Johnson was 13th at 33-8 ½.

On the girls’ side, Lily Kuhn was eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:05.050, while Camille Azeglio was 20th in 1:11.95 and Claire Leader was 24th in 1:14.67. In the 800-meter run, Sarah Gentile was 12th in 2:50.85 and Maggie Brown was 17th in 3:07.95. Erin Byerly took 14th in the 1,600 in 7:04.75. In the shot put, Ava Geraci took 13th at 21-8 and Izzy Polanskyj was 19th at 18-8.

Photos by Chris Troyano

