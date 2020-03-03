Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team falls to Weequahic in sectional opener to end fine 15-10 campaign

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team had a good season.

The fifth-seeded Ridgers fell to 12th-seeded Weequahic, 63-57, in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament at GRHS on March 2. Junior Sam Trunley scored 30 points to lead Glen Ridge, which had its three-game winning streak snapped and finished the season with a 15-10 record. Weequahic improved to 15-8.

Sophomore Carter Koenig had eight points, sophomore Ryan O’Neil and senior Joe DeLuca each had six, junior Aiden Connaghan had four, and sophomore Bryan Moussako had a three-pointer.

In previous action, GRHS defeated Verona, 47-43, Feb. 25 at home. Trunley had 16 points and seven rebounds, Moussako had 11 points, DeLuca had eight points and six rebounds, Connaghan had six points and Koenig had four points.

