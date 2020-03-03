Glen Ridge HS’ Nicholas Ruggiero and Matthew Gomez give good efforts at Group 1 track

Glen Ridge High’s Matthew Gomez competes at the Group 1 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 29.
Glen Ridge High’s Matthew Gomez, middle, competes at the Group 1 state championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Feb. 29.
Photos by Chris Troyano.
GRHS’ Nicholas Ruggiero, far left, runs ahead during the Group 1 state meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School indoor track and field athletes Nicholas Ruggiero and Matthew Gomez gave good efforts at the Group 1 state championships on Feb. 29 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Gomez, a senior, took 17th in the finals of the 800-meter run in 2:11.70, while Ruggiero, a junior, took 17th in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 6.92. Gomez and Ruggiero were the lone GRHS competitors at the meet, which consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.

