Glen Ridge HS’ Nicholas Ruggiero and Matthew Gomez give good efforts at Group 1 track

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School indoor track and field athletes Nicholas Ruggiero and Matthew Gomez gave good efforts at the Group 1 state championships on Feb. 29 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Gomez, a senior, took 17th in the finals of the 800-meter run in 2:11.70, while Ruggiero, a junior, took 17th in the preliminaries of the 55-meter dash in 6.92. Gomez and Ruggiero were the lone GRHS competitors at the meet, which consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional meets.