Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins in sectional opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Haleigh Pine scored 11 points and fellow Sarah Cullinan had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals to lead the third-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 41-33 home win over 14th-seeded Dayton in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on March 2.

Sophomore Amayah Melbourne had six points and 14 rebounds, junior Olivia Carbonell had seven points, senior Michaila Dowd had five points and seven rebounds and sophomore Elettra Giantomenico had two points for the Ridgers, who improved to 12-13.

GRHS was scheduled to host No. 6 seed Shabazz in the quarterfinals on March 4. The winner will face either No. 10 People’s Prep or No. 15 Arts in the semifinals on March 6. The final is March 10.

Photos by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge (white uniforms) vs. Newark Academy, Feb. 24, at Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge lost, 34-31.