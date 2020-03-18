Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Photo Courtesy of Doug Snyder.Pictured are members of the Glen Ridge sixth grade girls basketball team. Front row, from left, are Madeline Nichols, Grace Sutton, Leila Arda, Audrey Medlar and Fionnoula Miller. Back row, from left, are Anabel Mira-McKenzie, Alexa Magalnick, Sanaah Saraogi, Annabel Koss-DeFrank, Melina Conomos, Allison Snyder, coach Doug Snyder and Naomi Ravenell. Not pictured: coach George Conomos. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge sixth grade girls basketball team won the Clark Tournament title and was the finalist of the Northwest Bergen Passaic National Division this season. Glen Ridge sixth grade girls basketball team enjoys successful season added by Editor on March 18, 2020View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
