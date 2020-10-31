O’Dell is key booter for MKA boys soccer team

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Elliot O’Dell is a senior contributor for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team, which entered recent action with a 4-3-1 record while competing at a high level in the rigorous Super Essex Conference, including a 0-0 tie vs. Seton Hall Prep on Oct. 13.

“Elliot is an exciting attacking player and four-year varsity player at MKA,” Cougars coach Rob Leather said. “He continues to be a threat going forward for our team in wide areas. Elliot is a very direct dribbler and has the ability to unlock defenses.”