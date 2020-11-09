Ridgers take fifth place in cross country meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross country team competed in the Super Essex Conference Championships on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Branch Brook Park. They raced in the Liberty Division, running a 5-kilometer course. The Ridgers —wearing red-and-white striped uniform tops — placed fifth of eight teams with 128 points. Montclair Kimberley Academy won with only 35 points.

The Ridgers’ top three finishers were Alex Van Wayenberge in 13th place of 61 finishers in 19:37.1; Ojas Kalra was 25th in 20:30.3; and Preston Palm was 29th in 21:05.8.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano