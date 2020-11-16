Glen Ridge boys cross country takes fifth place

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys cross country team competed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. The team scored a total of 139 points, placing fifth out of nine schools. McNair Academic High School won with only 29 points.

Ridger runners partaking in the team scoring were: Alex Van Wayenberge, 19:55.5 in 22nd place; Ojas Kalra, 20:01.1 in 24th place; Preston Palm, 20:42.1 in 29th place; Michael Advensky, 20:52.2, finished 30th; and Evan Rossi, 21:09, finished 35th. The course was 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano