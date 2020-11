This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Ridger girls soccer team captured the North East A Sectional Soccer Championship on Sunday, Nov. 22, with a 3-1 home win vs. Park Ridge. Throughout the week GRHS defeated Cresskill High School on Monday, Nov. 16; Bergen Charter on Wednesday, Nov. 18; and Waldwick High School in a semifinal match on Friday, Nov. 20. All the games were at Watsessing Park.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano