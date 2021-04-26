GR track and field starts season off with impressive times, distances

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams had their first double dual meet on Thursday, April 22, at Shabazz High School. This meet featured the Ridgers vs. North Star Academy and Shabazz, as well as Saint Vincent’s Academy on the girls side. Only four of seven officials were able to work this meet, so all the throwing events were nonscoring events.

GRHS’ Max Renteria finished second in the boys 100-meter dash. Junior Sarah Gentile, a team captain, was the overall winner of the girls 800 meter and freshman Mia Bressler won the 3200 meter on her debut high school race. The Ridger boys swept the 1600 meter; their order of finish was Alex VanWayenberge, Ojas Karla, captain Micha Advensky and Evan Rossi.

Amayah Melbourne tossed the shot put 26 feet, 5 inches, and Ciaran Bracken threw the javelin 94 feet, 1 inch. Though no official was at these throwing events, assistant coach Chris Troyano borrowed a measuring tape from the host school so three Glen Ridge athletes and three St. Vincent athletes could throw for measurements.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano