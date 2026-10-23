Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’

GLEN RIDGE — Senior Max Fleischer had two goals and an assist, and senior Liam Silva had one goal and two assists to lead the fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 7-2 win over 12th-seeded Nutley in the second round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Junior Robert Runnions had one goal and one assist; junior George Tomkins, junior Will Baum and senior Nate Hutton each had one goal; and sophomore Alex Leroy added one assist. Senior goalkeeper Gabe Carter made six saves and junior goalkeeper Andrew Baum made two saves. The Ridgers, who improved to a 7-5 record on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The winner will face either No. 1 seed St. Benedict’s or No. 9 seed Montclair in the semifinal round on Saturday, Oct. 24, hosted by West Orange.

In their previous game, the Ridgers defeated Bloomfield 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference game.

Fleischer scored two goals and added one assist. Senior Ryan Law scored the other goal. Silva and Runnions each had one assist. Andrew Baum made four saves for the Ridgers.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry