October 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

October 20, 2026 8
Bloomfield HS cross-country teams give good efforts at Super Essex meet LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS cross-country teams give good efforts at Super Essex meet

October 20, 2026 8
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team hoping to get back on track B-SOCCER-BHSvGR10

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team hoping to get back on track

October 20, 2026 10
West Orange HS football team wins sixth game in a row LOGO-WO

West Orange HS football team wins sixth game in a row

October 20, 2026 7

Related Stories

CROSS-GR SEC Ward
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships

Editor October 20, 2026 8
LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

Joe Ragozzino October 20, 2026 8
FOOT-GRpractice3
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS football team seeks to regroup

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 55
B-SOCCER-GRpractice1
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 69
LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 57
G-SOCCER-GRpractice9
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team to face Bloomfield in first round of the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 54

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet

October 20, 2026 2
Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’ LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’

October 20, 2026 3
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships CROSS-GR SEC Ward 3

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships

October 20, 2026 8
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

October 20, 2026 8

You may have missed

LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes in second place at Super Essex Conference–American Division meet

Jeff Goldberg October 20, 2026 2
LOGO-GR Logo Original
2 minutes read

Fleischer, Silva propel GRHS boys soccer in ECT victory’

Joe Ragozzino October 20, 2026 3
CROSS-GR SEC Ward
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships

Editor October 20, 2026 8
LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team prevails in Essex County prelim round

Joe Ragozzino October 20, 2026 8