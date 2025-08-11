Glen Ridge-based Athletes for Good brings holiday cheer in July to seniors

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — On July 25, exactly five months before Christmas Day, student-athletes brought a burst of holiday cheer to seniors at Van Dyk Health Care in Montclair. The event, themed “Christmas in July,” gave residents a festive midyear celebration, complete with music, decorations and holiday activities. It was organized by Athletes for Good, a student-led service initiative based at Glen Ridge High School that empowers athletes to make a difference off the field.

Athletes from Glen Ridge, Ridgewood, West Essex, Seton Hall Prep, Delbarton and Weequahic high schools took part in the visit, leading cookie-decorating stations, performing live music and spending time with residents.

The cookie decorating station was a hit, thanks to Babula’s Baking Project, started by Katya Perchonok and helper Lola Griffith, of West Essex High School. Christmas carols filled the room, as Matthew Moomjy, a rower from Ridgewood High School and member of the Maroon Men, led the singing. Just when things seemed to settle, volunteers told residents they needed to step out for “a gallon of milk,” but it was all part of the surprise. Moments later, 6-foot-4 Glen Ridge High School student-athlete John Leone entered the room in a red velvet Santa suit, letting out a booming “Ho, ho, ho!” and asking each resident if they’d been naughty or nice. His elf crew – Kieran Leiber, Hunter Sicoli, Brennan Lyons and Alex Fazekas — followed behind, handing out wrapped gifts to every resident. The room filled with laughter, proving that a little imagination (and a red suit) can turn an ordinary summer day into something unforgettable.

Participants included GRHS student-athletes Leone, Leiber, Tyler Kamil, Brady Gold, Greyson Walton, Annabel Koss-DeFrank, Maddie Nichols, Anabel Mira-McKenzie and Sicoli; Mason Kamil and Lyons, of Seton Hall Prep; Fazekas, of Delbarton; Keiron Johnson, Michael Reuben, Boez Pean and Emani Bradley, of Weequahic High School; Moomjy, from Ridgewood High School and his initiative, Maroon Tunes, and Perchonok and Griffith, of West Essex High School. They were joined by Glen Ridge football coaches Chris Strumolo and Marc Polynice.

“Get rid of the old stereotype about athletes,” said Strumolo. “They’re not just jocks. These kids are leaders, role models and some of the most compassionate individuals I’ve ever coached.”

Athletes for Good connects student-athletes from all schools, regardless of sport, school size or background, to build a culture of leadership and service that strengthens communities, both on and off the field. The initiative promotes collaboration, friendship and a shared sense of purpose among students who might not otherwise cross paths.

“This wasn’t just about giving back,” said Koss-DeFrank, a GRHS senior and student representative for Athletes for Good. “While a lot of people are away or at the beach in the summer, some seniors go weeks without visitors. We just wanted to show up and let them know they’re not forgotten.”

Kamil and Lyons said they’re proud to represent their school and hope to inspire others to get involved. “We’d love to see more of our teammates serve with us,” said Kamil. “There’s nothing like stepping outside yourself and doing something that makes someone else’s day.”

Founded by Leone and Leiber, Athletes for Good empowers student-athletes to lead service projects that foster leadership, empathy and civic engagement, with hopes of expanding to other high schools across New Jersey.

“This is the new model of leadership,” said Carey Reilly Leone, parent advisor to the group. “These students are rewriting what it means to be a teammate by showing up for their communities in big, meaningful ways.”

For more information about Athletes for Good or to get involved, visit @grathletesforgood.

Photos Courtesy of Carey Reilly