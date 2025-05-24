Glen Ridge boys lacrosse team wins three straight games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team won three straight games, defeating Columbia, Millburn and Kinnelon.

Junior Carson Ross had four goals and two assists, and junior Stephen Grober had three goals and one assist to lead the Ridgers to a 12-9 win over Columbia on Wednesday, May 14, at Watsessing Park field. Senior Connor Sutton had two goals, senior Chris Smith scored one goal with three assists, junior Jimmy Benson scored one goal with one assist, and senior Ryan Mansfield added one goal. Senior Brad Foster collected three assists and senior Mason Giamo added one assist. Sophomore Keller Goodwin made eight saves.

GRHS defeated Millburn, 11-8, on Friday, May 16, at Millburn. Sutton had three goals and one assist, Benson had three goals, Grober collected two goals and three assists, Foster posted one goal and three assists, and junior Kieran Leiber and junior Matt McCormack each had one goal. Goodwin made nine saves.

Benson had three goals and two assists, and Ross had three goals in the 9-2 win over Kinnelon on Saturday, May 17, at Watsessing Park. Foster had two goals and two assists, Sutton added one goal, and Grober collected four assists. Goodwin made nine saves. GRHS improved to 10-7 on the season.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament that begins Thursday, May 29. The seeding is scheduled to be announced Thursday, May 22.