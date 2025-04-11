Glen Ridge fifth-grade girls basketball team crowned champions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge fifth-grade girls basketball team enjoyed a great season. The team won the North/West Bergen/Passaic Basketball League–Central Division championship.

In the championship game for their flight, they defeated Lincoln Park, 21-13, on March 18 at the Wayne Police Athletic League building.

Emma Behrins led the scoring with eight points. Amelia McDonald was selected as the team’s Most Valuable Player with six points.

The team had an overall 14-6 record. They also were champions of the 20th annual Clark Basketball Tournament–Blue Division in early March.

