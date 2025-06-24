Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team enjoys another fine season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team ended another great season.

The top-seeded Ridgers lost to Mountain Lakes, 11-10, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament championship game on Tuesday, June 10, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

The Ridgers were seeking their second straight sectional title. Last year, they won the South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament title and then capped the season by winning the Group 1 state championship.

The Ridgers had a great season. They won the Essex County Tournament championship for the second year in a row, defeating Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6-5, in the final. They won 11 of their last 14 games. Two of the losses in that span were to Mountain Lakes and the other was to Summit on May 20 at Summit. GRHS fell to Mountain Lakes, 16-7, at home on April 30.

The GRHS seniors are Campbell Spillett, Katie Power, Erin Colleary, Mary Claire Easter, Ella Kirkland, Julia Kennedy, Tahlia Lodewick, goalie Marjorie Boyle and Quinn McNelly.

The juniors are Addison Townson, Grace Sutton, Willow Weinstein; Audrey Medlar and goalie Cali Sweet.

The sophomores are Claudia Brennan and goalie Lauren Turner.

The freshmen are goalies Sydney Medlar, Molly O’Connor and Bella Porawski; and Clare Killen and Olivia Torrisi.