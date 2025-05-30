Glen Ridge HS baseball team defeats Bloomfield

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Fletcher Wiley went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and fellow sophomores Gabe Carter and Anthony Alonge each had a single and an RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School baseball team to a 3-2 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday, May 20, at Hurrell Field in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Junior Jace Loeb pitched six innings of five-hit ball with nine strikeouts and one walk, allowing two runs, one earned, to earn the win.

The Ridgers snapped a nine-game losing streak and moved to 5-18 on the season. Bloomfield fell to 7-17.

The 16th-seeded Ridgers were scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Cedar Grove in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Tuesday, May 27, after press time. If they won, they will visit either No. 8 seed Whippany Park or No. 9 seed Jonthan Dayton Regional, of Springfield, in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 29.