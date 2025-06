GLEN RIDGE/CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The 16th-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team lost at top-seeded Cedar Grove, 12-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Tuesday, May 27, in a matchup of Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division teams.

The Ridgers, who lost all three meetings against Cedar Grove, finished the season with a 5-19 record.