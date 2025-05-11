Glen Ridge HS baseball team goes 1-1 in Greater Newark Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team went 1-1 in the Greater Newark Tournament. The No. 17 seed Ridgers upset No. 16 seed Belleville, 5-2, in the preliminary round on Wednesday, April 30, at Belleville. Glen Ridge scored all five runs in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Junior Jace Loeb went 2-for-4 with a double; freshman Devin Murray went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run; and juniors Alex Bowman and Max Pace each had a single and an RBI. Loeb struck out eight and allowed just one hit, two runs and two walks over six innings for the win. Sophomore Anthony Alonge pitched one hitless inning.

Glen Ridge lost at No. 1 seed Seton Hall Prep, 16-0, in the first round on Friday, May 2. The next day, the Ridgers lost at North Bergen, 11-1, to move to a 4-11 record on the season.