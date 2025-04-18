Glen Ridge HS baseball team notches wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team defeated Barringer and Newark East Side to improve to 2-3 on the season.

The Riders defeated Barringer, 5-4, on Wednesday, April 9.

Freshman DJ De La Fuente went 2-for-3 with two singles and sophomore Fletcher Wiley drove in two runs for the Ridgers. Sophomore Jackson Sushnick also had a single and an RBI. De LaFuente was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out four over five innings.

Junior Jace Loeb singled, tripled and drove in three runs; and junior Max Pace had two singles and three RBI in the 15-1 win over Newark East Side on Monday, April 14. Loeb pitched three innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts for the victory.

The following are upcoming games: