Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team wins Bloomfield Summer League championship

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Coming off a strong season this past winter, the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a great summer, winning the Bloomfield High School Summer League championship for the first time.

The Ridgers defeated a highly regarded Caldwell team, 44-42, in the semifinals, before beating Bloomfield High School, 55-44, in the final, both on Thursday, July 24, at BHS. The annual BHS Summer League took place over the past several weeks, culminating with the semifinals and final.

“It was a great run against great competition and the team was honored to win it for the first time,” said Mike Salvetelli, who will enter his third season at the GRHS head-coaching helm.

The Ridgers this past winter finished with a 21-7 record, advancing to the North 2, Group 1 state sectional semifinals, as they defeated Whippany Park and Cedar Grove, before losing to eventual champion and Group 1 state runner-up Newark Tech.

Bloomfield, under head coach Mike Passero, had a strong season this past winter as well, reaching the North 1, Group 4 state sectional quarterfinals and finishing with a 16-12 record.

