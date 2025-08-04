Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team wins Bloomfield Summer League championship

The Glen Ridge boys basketball team poses after winning the Bloomfield Summer League championship on Thursday, July 24. Standing, from left, are former GR head coach/summer coach Rich Kennedy, Ryan Law, Luke Renoff, Jacob Javier, Liam Feder and assistant coach/summer league coach Ryan Liddy. Kneeling, from left, are Charles Loeb, Matty McCormack and Jayraj Pasricha.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Coming off a strong season this past winter, the Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a great summer, winning the Bloomfield High School Summer League championship for the first time.

The Ridgers defeated a highly regarded Caldwell team, 44-42, in the semifinals, before beating Bloomfield High School, 55-44, in the final, both on Thursday, July 24, at BHS. The annual BHS Summer League took place over the past several weeks, culminating with the semifinals and final.

“It was a great run against great competition and the team was honored to win it for the first time,” said Mike Salvetelli, who will enter his third season at the GRHS head-coaching helm.

The Ridgers this past winter finished with a 21-7 record, advancing to the North 2, Group 1 state sectional semifinals, as they defeated Whippany Park and Cedar Grove, before losing to eventual champion and Group 1 state runner-up Newark Tech.

Bloomfield, under head coach Mike Passero, had a strong season this past winter as well, reaching the North 1, Group 4 state sectional quarterfinals and finishing with a 16-12 record.

