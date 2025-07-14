Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse players honored during state-title season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship, bringing the title back to the “Gaslamp District” and reigniting a proud tradition.

It’s been 12 years since their last state championship. Seeded fifth in their sectional bracket and unranked in the state, the Ridgers, under first-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, steadily built momentum with every game. Their legacy-defining run earned postseason honors at the county, conference, state and national levels.

All-State Honors

SECOND TEAM

Connor Sutton, senior.

John Leone, junior.

Jimmy Benson, junior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brad Foster, senior.

Stephen Grober, junior.

All-NJILL

Bianchi Division, NJ.com.

FIRST TEAM

Sutton.

Foster.

Leone.

Benson.

SECOND TEAM

Mason Giamo, senior.

Keiller Goodwin, sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

Chris Smith, senior

Team of the Year: Glen Ridge

Coach of the Year: Anthony Sicoli. In his first year as head coach, Sicoli was also named USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year, and Group 1 and Bianchi Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Essex County

Super Essex Conference

Liberty Division

FIRST TEAM

Foster.

Giamo.

Sutton.

Leone.

Benson.

SECOND TEAM

Cam Atkinson, senior.

Smith.

Carson Ross, junior.

Grober.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ryan Mansfield, senior.

NJ.com Honors

All–Freshmen

THIRD TEAM

Tyler Kamil.

All–Sophomore

SECOND TEAM

Goodwin.

All–Junior

THIRD TEAM

Leone.

This season marked several “firsts” in Glen Ridge lacrosse history.

Giamo was named an Academic All-American, the first Glen Ridge boys lacrosse player to earn the distinction since 2019.

Leone became the first player in program history to receive the prestigious USA Lacrosse Bob Scott Award – recognizing leadership, sportsmanship and community service.

With the 2025 season officially in the books, Glen Ridge can celebrate, not just a state title, but the end of a remarkable chapter, led by a standout senior class. Foster, Sutton, Smith, Giamo, Henry O’Connor, Atkinson and Mansfield played key roles in the program’s success on the field and in the locker room. “Their leadership helped set the standard for what Glen Ridge lacrosse can be,” Sicoli said. “As they head off to college, the program moves forward with a strong foundation, thanks in large part to the example they leave behind.”

Photos Courtesy of Toni Grober