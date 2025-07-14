Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse players honored during state-title season

Above, Glen Ridge recent graduate Connor Sutton, No. 5, celebrates during the 8-7 overtime win over Mountain Lakes in the Group 1 state championsh8hip game on June 13 at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship, bringing the title back to the “Gaslamp District” and reigniting a proud tradition. 

It’s been 12 years since their last state championship. Seeded fifth in their sectional bracket and unranked in the state, the Ridgers, under first-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, steadily built momentum with every game. Their legacy-defining run earned postseason honors at the county, conference, state and national levels.

All-State Honors

SECOND TEAM

  • Connor Sutton, senior.
  • John Leone, junior.
  • Jimmy Benson, junior.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Brad Foster, senior.
  • Stephen Grober, junior.

All-NJILL

Bianchi Division, NJ.com.

FIRST TEAM 

  • Sutton.  
  • Foster.
  • Leone.
  • Benson.

SECOND TEAM

  • Mason Giamo, senior.
  • Keiller Goodwin, sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Chris Smith, senior

Team of the Year: Glen Ridge 

Coach of the Year: Anthony Sicoli. In his first year as head coach, Sicoli was also named USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year, and Group 1 and Bianchi Conference Coach of the Year. 

All-Essex County

Super Essex Conference

Liberty Division

FIRST TEAM 

  • Foster.
  • Giamo.
  • Sutton.
  • Leone.
  • Benson.

SECOND TEAM

  • Cam Atkinson, senior.
  • Smith.
  • Carson Ross, junior.
  • Grober.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Ryan Mansfield, senior.

NJ.com Honors

All–Freshmen

THIRD TEAM

  • Tyler Kamil.

All–Sophomore

SECOND TEAM

  • Goodwin.

All–Junior

THIRD TEAM

  • Leone.

This season marked several “firsts” in Glen Ridge lacrosse history.

Giamo was named an Academic All-American, the first Glen Ridge boys lacrosse player to earn the distinction since 2019.

Leone became the first player in program history to receive the prestigious USA Lacrosse Bob Scott Award – recognizing leadership, sportsmanship and community service.

Glen Ridge recent graduate Brad Foster, No. 8, is greeted by his teammates during the Ridgers’ 8-7 overtime win over Mountain Lakes in the Group 1 state championship game on June 13. Foster scored the sudden-death goal.

With the 2025 season officially in the books, Glen Ridge can celebrate, not just a state title, but the end of a remarkable chapter, led by a standout senior class. Foster, Sutton, Smith, Giamo, Henry O’Connor, Atkinson and Mansfield played key roles in the program’s success on the field and in the locker room. “Their leadership helped set the standard for what Glen Ridge lacrosse can be,” Sicoli said. “As they head off to college, the program moves forward with a strong foundation, thanks in large part to the example they leave behind.”

Photos Courtesy of Toni Grober

  

