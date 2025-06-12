Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team advances to sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In stunning fashion, the fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional championship game.

After GRHS sophomore goalie Keller Goodwin made a save with 12 seconds left, the Ridgers went on the attack. Junior Stephen Grober scored as time expired for a thrilling 9-8 victory over No. 1 seed Rumson–Fair Haven in the semifinals on Thursday, June 5 at Rumson.

Grober finished with four goals and one assist. Senior Brad Foster and junior Carson Ross each had two goals, senior Connor Sutton had a goal and an assist, junior JP Labadia had two assists and senior Mason Giamo added one assist. Goodwin finished with 14 saves.

GRHS first-year head coach Anthony Sicoli was elated for his team.

“All the credit goes to our coaching staff, led by big Ed Adeogun, and the best group of senior leaders we have ever been around,” said Sicoli, who took over for longtime head coach Carl Houser III, who stepped down from an illustrious run at the helm. “Our defense stepped up, (we showed) grit and hustle in the middle of the field.”

The Ridgers, who improved to 14-8 and have won seven of the last eight games, were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Caldwell in the final on Tuesday, June 10, after press time.

If the Ridgers won, they will play the North Jersey, Group 1 champion in the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state final on either Friday or Saturday, June 13 or 14, to cap the season. The North, Group 1 final pitted No. 1 seed Mountain Lakes against No. 2 seed Ramsey.

The Ridgers, who are in the sectional final for the first time since 2019, are seeking their first state sectional title since the sectional format began in 2013.

GRHS won the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state tournament title in 2011. They fell short of a repeat title bid in 2012, as they finished runner-up in the Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers were North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament runner-up in both 2014 and 2015, in addition to being the South Jersey, Group 1 sectional tournament runner-up in 2019.

Caldwell finished runner-up in the Essex County Tournament for the third straight season this year, losing to 12-time defending champion Seton Hall Prep. This is Caldwell’s fifth straight appearance in a sectional final, losing in the past four sectional finals. They lost in North Jersey, Group 1 in 2021, 2023 and 2024, and lost in South Jersey, Group 1 in 2022.

Photo Courtesy of GRHS head boys lacrosse coach Anthony Sicoli