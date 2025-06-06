Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team gains berth in South Jersey, Group 1 semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team upset fourth-seeded Shore, 8-4, at Shore in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, June 2.

Senior Connor Sutton scored two goals with two assists, junior Carson Ross had two goals and one assist, junior Stephen Grober had two goals, junior Jimmy Benson posted one goal and two assists, senior Ryan Mansfield added one goal and senior Brad Foster recorded two assists. Sophomore goalie Keller Goodwin made 14 saves.

The Ridgers improved to 13-8 on the season, winning six of their last seven games. They will visit No. 1 seed Rumson-Fair Haven in the semifinals on Thursday, June 5. The other semifinal pitted No. 6 seed Voorhees at No. 2 seed Caldwell. The final is Tuesday, June 10. Rumson-Fair was last year’s South Jersey, Group 1 runner-up.

In the first round, the Ridgers defeated No. 12 seed Delaware Valley, 11-6, on Thursday, May 29, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield. Grober scored five goals; Sutton scored two goals and added four assists; Mansfield and Foster each had one goal and two assists; junior JP Labadia and senior Chris Smith each had one goal and one assist; and junior John Leone had one assist. Sophomore goalie Keller Goodwin made seven saves.