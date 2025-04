Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team gets back on the winning track

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Verona, 13-5, on Saturday, April 19, to snap a three-game losing streak and improved to a 2-5 record on the season.

Junior midfielder Jimmy Benson had four goals and two assists; senior attacker Connor Sutton and junior attacker Carson Ross each had three goals and one assist; junior attacker Stephen Grober had two goals and three assists; junior midfielder JP Labadia had one goal and one assist; senior midfielder Chris Smith collected two assists; and senior defender Mason Giamo added one assist. Sophomore goalie Keller Goodwin made 15 saves.

In earlier action, GRHS lost a tough 9-8 decision to Chatham on Tuesday, April 15, at Watsessing Park field. Sutton had three goals and two assists, Benson had two goals and one assist, Grober had a goal and an assist, and Ross added a goal.

The following are upcoming games: