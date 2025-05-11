Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team has good Essex County Tournament run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

Senior Connor Sutton had four goals and two assists, and junior Stephen Grober had four goals and one assist to lead the fifth-seeded Ridgers to a 15-5 win over 12th-seeded Cedar Grove in the first round on Saturday, May 3, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

Junior Carson Ross had two goals and one assist, and senior Brad Foster and junior Jimmy Benson each had one goal and two assists.

The Ridgers then lost at No. 4 seed Montclair, 11-1, in the quarterfinals on Monday, May 5, to move to a 7-6 record on the season.

In earlier action, Grober had three goals, and Sutton had two goals and two assists to lead the Ridgers to a 9-7 home win over Madison on Tuesday, April 29,

at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Junior JP Labadia had two goals, Benson posted two assists and Foster had one assist. Sophomore Keller Goodwin made nine saves.

The Ridgers visited Sparta and won, 9-6, on Thursday, May 1. Labadia scored four goals and added one assist; Sutton scored two goals; Ross and Benson each had a goal and an assist, and Grober added one goal. Foster collected three assists. Benson had 11 ground balls.

The following are upcoming games: