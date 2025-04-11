Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious over Cedar Grove

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Carson Ross scored six goals and junior Stephen Grober had three goals and one assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 home win over Cedar Grove on Saturday, April 5, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield, giving Anthony Sicoli his first win as the Ridgers head coach.

Senior Connor Sutton had two goals and four assists. Senior Brad Foster had two goals and two assists. Senior Ryan Mansfield had one goal and two assists. Junior Jimmy Benson and Kieran Leiber each had one goal and one assist. Sophomore Dixon Atkinson, sophomore Hunter Sicoli and freshman Aidan Kelly each had one assist.

Sophomore Keiller Goodwin made eight saves and sophomore Callum McNamara made two saves for GRHS, which improved to 1-2 on the season.

The following are upcoming games:

April 10: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

April 12: Montclair, 10 a.m.

April 15: Chatham, 4:30 p.m.