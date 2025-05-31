Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team wins fourth straight game

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Livingston, 9-7, on Tuesday, May 20, at Livingston for its fourth win in a row.

Senior Connor Sutton had two goals and two assists, senior Brad Foster had two goals and one assist, and junior Carson Ross added two goals for the Ridgers. Senior Ryan Mansfield had one goal and one assist, and junior Jimmy Benson added a goal. Sophomore goalie Keller Goodwin posted 14 saves.

The win streak ended with an 11-9 loss at West Essex on Tuesday, May 22. Foster had three goals and one assist, Ross had two goals and one assist, Sutton posted one goal and one assist, and junior Kieran Leiber and Benson each added one goal. The Ridgers moved to 11-8 on the season.

The Ridgers, seeded fifth, will host No. 12 seed Delaware Valley in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament on Thursday, May 29. If the Ridgers win, they will face either No. 4 seed Shore or No. 13 seed Lower Cape May in the quarterfinals at the higher-seeded school on a date that was not known before press time. The top seed is Rumson-Fair Haven. The semifinals are Thursday, June 5, and the final is Tuesday, June 10.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge HS boys head lacrosse coach Anthony Sicoli