October 13, 2025

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan B-SOCCER-GRvOT1 1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan

October 8, 2025
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges, wins three games in a row B-SOCCER-BHSvWO2 2

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges, wins three games in a row

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS girls tennis seeded No. 3 in sectional tourney MAP-Amelia Burroughs, left,-C 3

Columbia HS girls tennis seeded No. 3 in sectional tourney

October 8, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner enjoy fine strides in Week 3 of SEC dual meets CROSS-GR 09.30 2 4

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner enjoy fine strides in Week 3 of SEC dual meets

October 8, 2025

