Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated Northern Valley–Old Tappan 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 3, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield in a non-conference game.

Junior Max Fleischer had a goal and an assist, and senior Gabe Hertz and junior Nate Huttons each had a goal for the Ridgers. Senior Alex Hinkis had two assists.

Senior Liam Feder made three saves for GRHS.

The Ridgers lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy 2-0 on Monday, Oct. 6, at Watsessing Park to move to an 8-3 record on the season.

In previous action, GRHS lost to Montclair 5-1 in the previous game on Monday, Sept. 29, at Montclair that snapped the team’s seven-game winning streak.

