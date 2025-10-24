Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament

October 24, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team gives valiant effort in loss to surging Livingston Tayler GuerreroPhoto by Jerry SimonOct. 16 vs. Livingston at home

Bloomfield HS football team gives valiant effort in loss to surging Livingston

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 22, 2025
Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title CROSS-CHS SEC3

Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 20
FOOT-GRvVER1

Glen Ridge HS football team upends Verona

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 20
Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 60
Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 72
B-SOCCER-GRvOT1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 90

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy LOGO-Glen-Ridge 2

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament LOGO-Glen-Ridge 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title CROSS-CHS SEC3 4

Columbia High School boys soccer team wins 3-peat Super Essex Conference Championships title

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 1
OBIT-PHOTO-Melissa-Watson--285x404.jpg

Melissa Watson

Obituaries Editor October 24, 2025 3
BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 3
LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6