Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Max Fleischer scored two goals and assisted on two other goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team to a 7-1 win over Emerson on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Emerson. Junior Liam Silva had one goal and one assist; senior Nathaniel Kastenmeier, sophomore Robert Runnions, junior Charles Jordan and junior Gabe Carter each had one goal; senior Christoffer Cabrera had two assists; and senior Alex Hinkis, senior Gabe Hertz and sophomore Max Hinkis each had one assist.

The sixth-seeded Ridgers, who received a first-round bye, then defeated No. 11 seed Nutley 3-0 in the second round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park Stadium in Bloomfield for its fourth win in a row to improve to 12-3 on the season. The Ridgers will face either No. 3 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy or No. 14 seed Irvington in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Monday, Oct. 27, at Livingston at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The final is Thursday, Oct. 30, at Caldwell at 5 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

