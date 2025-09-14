Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team has good start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated Paramus High School and Belleville High School to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Sophomore Robert Runnions scored two goals and junior Max Fleischer had a goal and two assists to lead the Ridgers to a 4-2 win over Paramus on Sept. 6 at Paramus in a non-conference game.

Junior Charles Jordan had a goal, senior Christoffer Cabrera and junior Liam Silva each had an assist, and senior Liam Feder made three saves for the Ridgers, who scored all four goals in the second half to erase a 1-0 halftime deficit.

Fleischer had two goals and one assist, and Cabrera scored two goals in the 5-0 win over Belleville on Sept. 8 at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Senior Alex Hinkis scored the other goal for the Ridgers. Senior Gabe Hertz, Silva, Feder, senior Jacob Javier and junior Ryan Law each had an assist, and sophomore Andrew Baum and Feder each made one save.

The following are upcoming GRHS games:

Sept. 15: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Orange, 10 a.m.

