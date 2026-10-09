Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated Montclair and Lyndhurst, both on the road, in consecutive games to snap a three-game losing streak and improved to a 4-4 record on the season.

Senior Liam Silva scored two goals, and senior Max Fleischer and junior Robert Runnions each had one goal and one assist in the 4-1 win over Montclair on Sept. 30. Senior Nate Huttons also had an assist and junior goalie Andrew Baum made four saves.

Fleischer recorded a hat trick, Silva had a goal and three assists, and Runnions scored a goal in the 5-0 win over Lyndhurst on Oct. 3. Senior goalie Gabe Carter made five saves, and senior goalie Nate Davision and Baum each stopped two shots.

Glen Ridge will host Summit on Oct. 8 at Watsessing Park at 4 p.m. and visit Newark East Side on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino

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