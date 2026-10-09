October 9, 2026

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West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

October 6, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game

October 6, 2026 4
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Lodi LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Lodi

October 6, 2026 6
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges G-SOCCER-GRpractice10

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team surges

October 6, 2026 13

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

October 6, 2026 2
West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

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Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories

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Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game

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