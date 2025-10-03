Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team tops Newark Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ —The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team defeated host Newark Academy 4-1 on Wednesday, Sept. 24, in Livingston in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Junior Max Fleischer had two goals and one assist, senior Alex Hinkis and senior Alex Stolte each had one goal, and junior Liam Silva and senior Christoffer Cabrera each had one assist. Senior Liam Feder posted five saves for the Ridgers.

The win streak ended with a 5-1 loss at Montclair on Monday, Sept. 29. GRHS moved toa 7-2 record on the season.

Glen Ridge will host Northern Valley/Old Tappan on Friday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m; host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Monday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m.; and host Caldwell on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

