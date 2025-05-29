Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The third-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys tennis team defeated No. 14 seed Lenape Valley, 5-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Friday, May 23. The Ridgers, who improved to 13-4 on the season, were scheduled to host No. 6 seed Secaucus in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 27. If they win, the Ridgers will face either No. 2 seed Mountain Lakes or No. 7 seed Verona in the semifinals on Thursday, May 29. The final is Monday, June 2.

The Ridgers won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title with a 7-0 mark in the division.