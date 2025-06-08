Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball and boys tennis teams enjoy great runs in state tournaments

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team posted a great run.

The ninth-seeded Ridgers upset No. 8 seed Lakeland (Wanaque), 25-18, 26-24, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament on Thursday, May 29. Linus Tulleson had 12 service points to lead the Ridgers. Freshman Batu Yagiz and sophomore Niki Botev each had four service points. Lakeland won the Passaic County Tournament title earlier this season.

GRHS lost at No. 1 seed Harrison, 25-12, 25-10, in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 2, at Harrison to move to a 17-9 record on the season. Harrison improved to 27-2.

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis has good run in state tourney

The Glen Ridge High School boys tennis team had a great run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers defeated Secaucus, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 27. Sophomore Lucas Rao (6-0, 6-0), sophomore Anderson Rao (6-0, 6-0) and senior Cole Moshos (6-0, 6-1) won at first, second and third singles, respectively. Freshmen Michael Cortese and Grady Siefers won at first doubles, 6-2, 6-1; and senior Aiden Bayne and sophomore Liam Silva won at second doubles, 6-0, 6-1.

GRHS lost a tough 3-2 decision at Mountain Lakes in the semifinals on Thursday, May 29. Lucas Rao won, 6-2, 6-0, at first singles and Anderson Rao won, 6-2, 6-1. The Ridgers defeated Verona, 4-1, on Monday, June 2, at Verona to end the season with a 15-5 record. They won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship with an 8-0 mark in the division.