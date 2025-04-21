Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team moves to 6-2 record on season

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team defeated Science Park and lost to Nutley to move to a 6-2 record on the season.

Niki Botev had 12 service points, Aaron Winslow had eight and Linus Tulleson had six in the 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 home win over Science Park on Wednesday, April 9.

Glen Ridge fell to Nutley, 25-15, 25-23, on Friday, April 11, at home.

