Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

GLEN RIDGE/CEDAR GROVE, NJ For the second year in a row, Glen Ridge High School senior cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller took first place at the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division Championships at Cedar Grove Park on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Fuller clocked 22 minutes, 02.89 seconds out of 36 runners. She was the lone GRHS girls runner.

The GRHS boys team competed in the SEC–Liberty Division Championship race on the same day, led by senior Ryan Bressler, who finished in 10th place out of 70 runners. Bressler clocked 19:31.35.

Other GRHR runners were senior Wyatt Palm, 15th place, 20:03.19; freshman Lucas Kelsey, 17th, 20:13.83; junior Benjamin Edelman, 23rd, 20:28.22; senior Andrew Forgione, 46th, 22:56.42; sophomore Ryan Berutti, 48th, 23:09.17; and senior Gabriel Kirk, 50th, 24:12.96.

The GRHS boys finished fifth overall out of 11 schools. West Essex took first place.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School

