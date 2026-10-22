Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at Super Essex Championships

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GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys (Liberty Division) and girls (Colonial Division) cross-country teams competed on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Super Essex Conference Cross-Country Championships at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove. The girls could not score, with only two runners (five finishers are required to score as a team).
For the boys, sophomore Lucas Kelsey led the Ridger boys with a 13th-place finish of 76 runners with a 19:36.97 time. Sophomore Rafael Pitanga placed 30th in 21:09.25.
For the girls, senior Caroline Ward finished first of 31 girls in 23:07.05.
Junior Reni Nahabedian placed sixth with a 25:15.46 time.
The top 20 finishers in each varsity race earned an SEC medal.
Photos Courtesy of Christopher Troyano
Glen Ridge runners compete at Super Essex Conference Championships