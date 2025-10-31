Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country runners gave good efforts at the Essex County Championships on Friday, Oct. 24, at Cedar Grove Park. The Ridger boys team scored 432 points to place 14th of 22 schools. The girls squad had just three runners.

The following are their results:

In the boys varsity race, Wyatt Palm took 67th in 18 minutes, 56.15 seconds; Ryan Bressler took 74th in 19:09.19; Lucas Kelsey was 86th in 19:47.04; Benjamin Edelman was 97th in 20:14.69; Ryan Berutti was 115th in 21:37.48; Gabriel Kirk was 121st in 22:18.35; and Andrew Forgione was 128th in 23.10.50.

In the boys junior varsity race, Cormac Beirne was 149th in 21:36.76 to lead GRHS of 230 finishers.

In the girls varsity race, Adelaide Fuller was 23rd in 21:42.64, Caroline Ward was 68th in 24:46.66 and Reni Nahabedian was 78th in 25:20.78.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge runners competing at the Essex County Championships

