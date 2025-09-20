September 20, 2025

Columbia HS Wrestling Hall of Fame sets induction ceremony for Sept. 28 LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS Wrestling Hall of Fame sets induction ceremony for Sept. 28

September 17, 2025
Maplewood, South Orange gather at monument to remember MAP-Sept11 Ceremony1

Maplewood, South Orange gather at monument to remember

September 17, 2025
West Orange HS Sports Media Association boosts teams SPORTS-WO arm bands

West Orange HS Sports Media Association boosts teams

September 9, 2025
Armonee Wright wins boxing title at Texas Women’s Championship BOXING-EO Wright2

Armonee Wright wins boxing title at Texas Women’s Championship

September 9, 2025

FOOT-GRvCentral1

Glen Ridge HS football team improves to 2-0 with win over Central

Joe Ragozzino September 17, 2025 63
G-HOOPS-BLM-Cannon

Grace Cannon named new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

Joe Ragozzino September 17, 2025 206
B-SOCCER-GRvBHS3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team has good start to the season

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2025 29
FOOT-GRpractice7

Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Whippany Park to begin the season

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2025 25
B-SOCCER-GRvBHS8214

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team seeks another banner year

Joe Ragozzino September 3, 2025 22
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Here are the 2025 Glen Ridge HS fall team schedules

Editor August 27, 2025 20

Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season CROSS-GR 09.09 1 1

Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season

September 18, 2025
West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 6-0 LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 6-0

September 17, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team drops tough overtime decision vs. Chaminade FOOT-SHPvCham2 3

Seton Hall Prep football team drops tough overtime decision vs. Chaminade

September 17, 2025
