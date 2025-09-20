Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in first Super Essex Conference race of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE/NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed in the first week of Super Essex Conference dual meets at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The girls ran in the Colonial Division, while the boys raced in the Liberty Division.

Adelaide Fuller placed second among the 40 girls in 22 minutes, 40.11 seconds, while Caroline Ward, left, finished 22nd in 28:11.13.

Ryan Bressler was the top finisher for Glen Ridge in 21:11.10 for 37th place of 80 runners. Wyatt Palm was the second Ridger to finish the race in 21:58.02 for 41st place.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry