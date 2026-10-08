Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams run in week 3 of SEC dual meets

Reni Nahabedian competes in week 3 of Super Essex Conference on Sept. 29. Glen Ridge boys cross-country runners, wearing the GR shirts, compete during week 3 of Super Essex Conference dual meets on Sept. 29 at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Lucas Kelsey, wearing No. 385 at the right, was the first Ridger to finish in 19:47.80 placing eighth of 73 runners at week 3 of the SEC duals on Sept. 29. Caroline Ward was the first Ridger girl with a time of 24:05.70 in third place of 33 finishers during week 3 of the SEC duals on Sept. 29.

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls competed in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference dual meets at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Sept. 29 .

The boys varsity competed in the Liberty Division, while the girls varsity raced in the Colonial Division.

Lucas Kelsey was the first Ridger to finish in 19:47.80, placing eighth of 73 runners.

Caroline Ward was the first Ridger girl with a time of 24:05.70 in third place of 33 finishers. Reni Nahabedian placed sixth in 24:28.60.

The Ridger boys lost to Caldwell 21-40, but won against Payne Tech 23-35.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher Troyano

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