Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams run in week 3 of SEC dual meets

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls competed in week 3 of the Super Essex Conference dual meets at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Sept. 29 .
The boys varsity competed in the Liberty Division, while the girls varsity raced in the Colonial Division.
Lucas Kelsey was the first Ridger to finish in 19:47.80, placing eighth of 73 runners.
Caroline Ward was the first Ridger girl with a time of 24:05.70 in third place of 33 finishers. Reni Nahabedian placed sixth in 24:28.60.
The Ridger boys lost to Caldwell 21-40, but won against Payne Tech 23-35.
Photos Courtesy of Christopher Troyano