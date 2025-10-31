Boys soccer posts good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team posted a good run in the 51st Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers, who had a first-round bye, defeated No. 11 seed Nutley 3-0 in the second round on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Junior Max Fleischer had one goal and one assist, and senior Alex Hinkis and senior Alex Stolte each scored a goal. Senior Gabe Hertz had two assists and senior Liam Feder made four saves.

The Ridgers lost at third-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 24. MKA is ranked No. 9 in the state by nj.com.

GRHS defeated Columbia 6-2 on Monday, Oct. 27, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood to improve to 13-4 on the season. Fleischer had two goals and one assist, Hertz scored two goals, senior Christoffer Cabrera had one goal and two assists, Hinkis scored a goal, junior Liam Silva recorded two assists and sophomore Robert Runnions added one assist.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament that begins Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Girls volleyball goes 1-1 in ECT

The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

In the preliminary round, the 13th-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 20 seed Technology, of Newark, 25-8, 25-18 on Saturday, Oct. 18, at home. Glen Ridge lost at fourth-seeded Mount St. Dominic 25-13, 25-23 in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in Caldwell. The Ridgers saw their four-match winning streak end.

GRHS lost at Jonathan Dayton High School 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, in Springfield to move to an 11-8 record on the season. Sophomore Lila Seiden had 13 kills, junior Ava Tahiliani had 21 assists and freshman Amalia Moldovan had five kills and eight digs for GRHS.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Central Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament that begins Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Girls soccer falls in ECT

The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team lost to No 9 seed West Orange 3-1 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Junior Yara Saleh scored off an assist from senior Sanaah Saraogi for the Ridgers. Senior goalie Allison Snyder posted five saves for GRHS.

The Ridgers defeated Payne Tech 6-0 on Monday, Oct. 27, in a Super Essex Conference game at Carteret Park in Glen Ridge to improve to 8-6 on the season. Saleh had two goals and one assist. Junior Elyse McDonald had one goal and one assist. Senior Grace Sutton, junior Ella Idalski and sophomore Carolyn O’Connor each had one goal. Senior Audrey Medlar, Saraogi and senior Alexa Magalnick each had one assist. Snyder and junior Georgia Nix each made one save.

The Ridgers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament that begins Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Field hockey comes up short in ECT quarterfinals

The sixth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls field hockey team lost a tough 1-0 decision at third-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The Ridgers, who moved to a 9-8 record on the season, were scheduled to host Pequannock on Wednesday, April 29, after press time.

They will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament that begins Tuesday, Nov. 4.

