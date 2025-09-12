Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Whippany Park to begin the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — For the second year in a row, the Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Whippany Park in the season-opener.

Senior quarterback Zach Konetzni put on an amazing performance, as he passed for 183 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 122 yards and two scores on 18 carries, to lead the Ridgers to a 27-14 win at Hurrell Field on Sept. 6 in a Super Football Conference crossover divisions game. On defense, Konetzni scored on a 37-yard interception return.

This is Konetzni’s first year as the starting quarterback. He has played running back/receiver for the past few years for the Ridgers. He also was an All-State Group 1 second-team honoree last season as a defensive back.

Konetzni’s interception return for a TD tied the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.

The Ridgers continued the momentum, as Konetzni had a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter, followed by junior James Gist’s extra-point kick, to give the Ridgers a 14-7 lead.

In the third quarter, the Ridgers extended it to 21-7 on Konetzni’s 41-yard TD pass to senior John Leone. Whippany Park cut it to 21-14 with a touchdown later in the third quarter.

Konetzni had a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to produce the final score.

After a long lightning delay, the game ended with about 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Leone finished with five catches and 128 yards. Senior JP Labadia had a 40-yard reception.

GRHS head coach Chris Strumolo was elated with his team’s performance.

“Saturday was a great team win for us. Whippany Park came in very well prepared for us and it was a very physical football game. Our guys stepped up in crucial situations, always answering back when Whippany Park made a push. We had a few stars of the game when it comes to stats, like Zach Konetzni and John Leone, but honestly, our line did a great job, as well as our defense as a whole. It’s a great start to the season but there is so much work ahead of us in the next few weeks.”

The Ridgers defeated Whippany Park in last year’s season-opener at Whippany Park.

Glen Ridge will host Central on Sept. 13 at noon in an SFC–National Red Division game.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino