Glen Ridge HS football team gears up for the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team has been practicing at Hurrell Field, as the Ridgers get ready for the upcoming season.

Under second-year head coach Chris Strumolo, the Ridgers will host Whippany Park on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Hurrell Field at noon in the season-opener.

The Ridgers are coming off a 5-5 season and a second straight appearance in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state sectional playoffs in which they advanced to the semifinals both times.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

The Ridgers are shown during a practice session on Saturday morning, Aug. 16.