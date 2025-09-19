Glen Ridge HS football team improves to 2-0 with win over Central

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team won its second straight to start the season with a hard-fought 20-12 victory over Newark Central on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Hurrell Field in a Super Football Conference–National Red Division contest.

Senior quarterback Zach Konetzni ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD for the final score.

After a scoreless first quarter, Konetzni scored on a 1-yard run for a 6-0 Ridgers lead. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful. Later in the second quarter, Konetzni ran for a 6-yard TD and he then hit senior John Leone for the two-point conversion pass. Central got on the scoreboard on Zahyri Taylor’s 14-yard TD run to cut it to 14-6 at the half. The two-point conversion run was unsuccessful.

After a scoreless third quarter, Central cut it 14-12 on Tyshawn Bailey Jr.’s 10-yard TD pass from Dishon Jerman. The two-point conversion run was unsuccessful.

But the Ridgers put the game away, when Leone scored on a 21-yard TD pass from Konetzni. The extra-point kick was unsuccessful. Central moved to 1-2.

Konetzni passed for 48 yards and rushed for 52 yards.

The Ridgers, who were coming off a 27-14 season-opening home win over Whippany Park on Saturday, Sept. 6, in a SFC crossover divisional game, will visit Hanover Park (3-0) on Friday, Sept. 19, in a crossover divisional contest at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack

