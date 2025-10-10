October 10, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-BHSvEO3

Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy FOOT-CHSvMKA2

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 8, 2025
West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair LOGO-WO

West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair

October 8, 2025
Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

October 9, 2025

Related Stories

G-HOOPS-GR CannonWEB

Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

Joe Ragozzino October 7, 2025 196
Hazel Tat

Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 57
FOOT-GRvHoboken

Glen Ridge HS football team to host Newark Collegiate Academy

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 57
B-SOCCER-GRvNA

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team tops Newark Academy

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 61
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

GRHS field hockey team enjoys five-game winning streak

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 98
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

GRHS boys soccer team improves to 6-1

Joe Ragozzino September 24, 2025 128

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate LOGO-Glen-Ridge 1

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate

October 8, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-BHSvEO3 2

Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 8, 2025
Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3 CROSS-GOA 09.30 1 3

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy FOOT-CHSvMKA2 4

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 8, 2025

You may have missed

EO-Pink Orange44-C

Photo Gallery: Pink is the color in the Oranges

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 0
WO-Fire House9-C

Photo Gallery: West Orange Fire Department holds Open House

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 1
IRV-Homecoming36-C

Photo Gallery: Homecoming celebration at IHS

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 1
EO-Nigerian Indep15

Photo Gallery: Orange celebrates Nigerian independence and African diaspora

Joe Ungaro October 8, 2025 1