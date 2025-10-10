Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior quarterback Zach Konetzni passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another 135 yards on 22 carries and a TD to lead the Glen Ridge High School football team to a 33-0 win over Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Hurrell Field in a Super Football Conference–National Red Division game.

The Ridgers snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the division on the season. Newark Collegiate fell to 0-5 and 0-3 in the division.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Ridgers opened up a 12-0 lead in the second quarter. Sophomore linebacker Tristan Wilson started the scoring with a sack in the end zone for a safety. Sophomore wide receiver Aidan Kelly scored on a 29-yard TD pass from Konetzni and junior placekicker James Gist kicked the extra point. Gist later kicked a 36-yard field goal in the quarter.

In the third quarter, senior wide receiver JP Lababia caught a 54-yard TD pass from Konetzni and Gist kicked the point-after. Konetzni scored on a 1-yard run and Gist kicked the extra point.

Labadia ran for a 50-yard TD and Gist kicked the extra point to close out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Labadia finished with four carries for 57 yards and a TD and he had four catches for 91 yards and a score.

Sophomore wide receiver Luke Foster had three catches for 59 yards, Kelly had two catches for 57 yards and a TD as a wide receiver and senior tight end John Leone had three catches for 34 yards. Foster also rushed for 54 yards on three carries, sophomore running back Phillip Nelson had four rushes for 10 yards and Kelly had one carry for 7 yards.

Freshman lineman Matt Pereira had two sacks and a fumble recovery, Labadia had seven tackles as a LB and Wilson finished with five tackles. Leone had three tackles and a sack as a lineman.

Konetzni added eight tackles on defense, while sophomore lineman Tyler Kamil had nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

The Ridgers will host Cedar Grove on Saturday, Oct. 11, at noon in a divisional game on Senior Day.

Cedar Grove is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the division.

