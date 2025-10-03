Glen Ridge HS football team to host Newark Collegiate Academy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers are coming off a 21-14 loss to Hoboken on Friday, Sept. 26, at Hoboken for its second loss in a row to move to a 2-2 record.

Glen Ridge results and schedule:

Sept. 6: win, vs. Whippany Park, 27-14

Sept. 13: win, vs. Central, 20-12

Sept. 19: loss, at Hanover Park, 42-7

Sept. 26: loss, at Hoboken, 21-14

Oct. 4: vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, 2 p.m.

Oct. 11: vs. Cedar Grove, noon

Oct. 17: at Verona, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Dwight Morrow, 1 p.m.

Photo by Brianne Aumack

